Why stocks rebounded after Russia invaded Ukraine

Fundamentals were also very helpful. These split roughly into two. First, the sanctions imposed on Russia were less bad than they could have been. Investors who feared a bigger hit could thus take more risk again. Russia's major exports will be untouched, with exemptions for energy and agriculture sales. That's good for the West's economy, as it reduces the risk of a massive jump in energy costs; it's bad for the oil and gas stocks that had been doing well this year (also hurt by the promised release of U.S. strategic oil reserves). The sanctions with the most bite are on Russia's banks, which aren't great for banks elsewhere.

