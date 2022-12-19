Why sugar stocks have turned sweeter today — explained

Dalmia Bharat Sugar share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹440.90 apiece on NSE, logging near 20 per cent intraday gain. In fact, the sugar stock hign upper circuit as well in early morning deals on Monday. Dhampur Sugar share price too opened upside and hit today's high of ₹275 apiece, ascending to the tune of 17 per cent within few minutes of opening bell today. Shares of Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd are another sugar stock that touched upper circuit today. Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to lock-in 10 per cent upper circuit today. Shree Renuka Sugars share price too opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹65.60 apiece on NSE, near ₹3 away from its 52-week high of ₹68.75 apiece.