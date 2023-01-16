Why Sula Vineyards shares today posted their biggest one-day gain since listing

Speaking on Sula Vineyards share price rally, Saurabh Jain, Vice President — Research at SMC Global Securities said, "Current rally in Sula Vineyards shares can be attributed to the strong business update given by the company where it has reported 13 per cent YoY rise in gross billings in October to December 2022 quarter. Compared to first nine months of FY23 gross billing with the corresponding period in FY22, the company has posted 28 per cent jump in gross billings in its own brands whereas its wine tourism business has blossomed to the tune of 48 per cent in this time. This is the major reason for the rally in Sula Vineyards share price today."