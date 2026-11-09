Why Sun Pharma Advanced Research shares surge 11% despite weak sentiments on D-Street; what's boosting medical stock?

Sun Pharma Advanced Research (SPARC) shares jumped over 11.30% in Monday's trading session, defying weak sentiment in the Indian stock market. The pharma stock opened in green at ₹198.50 apiece on the NSE today, as compared to the previous close of ₹197.03 on Sunday's Muhurat Trading and touched an intraday high of ₹219.49 on 9 November.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, opened lower on Monday, weighed down by selling pressure in heavyweight IT stocks and profit-booking following the recent sharp rally in the stock market. The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 93.95 points to 80,919.19 in early trading, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 30 points to 24,968.80.

The stock rally came in after Sun Pharma Advanced Research shares witnessed a spurt in trading volume. According to data available on NSE, around 251.75 lakh shares have changed hands so far on Monday.

Sun Pharma Advanced Q2 results 2026 SPARC reported a consolidated net loss of ₹24.39 crore for the second quarter of FY27, narrowing from a net loss of ₹75.85 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The pharmaceutical company's financial performance showed an improvement in profitability, although it continued to remain in the red.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations surged 282.1% year-on-year to ₹30.03 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹7.86 crore in Q2 FY26. The sharp increase in revenue indicates improved business performance during the quarter.

SPARC's basic and diluted loss per share improved to ₹0.75 in Q2 FY27 from ₹2.34 in the year-ago quarter, reflecting a reduction in losses. However, the company's operating expenses stood at ₹75.60 crore during the reporting quarter, remaining significantly higher than its revenue from operations.

On a standalone basis, the company reported total income of ₹53.65 crore for Q2 FY27, while its net loss after tax stood at ₹24.58 crore. Overall, the company reported a substantial narrowing of losses alongside strong revenue growth, although it continued to face pressure from elevated operating expenses.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research share price returns Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) shares have delivered strong returns in the near term, gaining 20.86% over the past week and 14.02% in the last one month.

The stock has also remained among the notable gainers on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, rising 56.72% so far in 2026. On a one-year basis, SPARC shares have surged 58.70%, indicating strong momentum over the past 12 months.

However, the stock's longer-term performance remains relatively weak, with SPARC shares declining 17.59% over three years and 21.84% over five years.