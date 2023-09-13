comScore
Why Suzlon Energy shares locked in 5% lower circuit for second straight day-Explained
Why Suzlon Energy shares locked in 5% lower circuit for second straight day-Explained

 1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 03:24 PM IST Livemint

The stock of the renewable energy major has been locked in a lower circuit for the the second straight day. With today's stock movement, Suzlon Energy is down for the fourth consecutive session.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. trucks and wind turbines are seen in the Nandurbag region of India, Photographer: Santosh Verma/Bloomberg News.Premium
Suzlon Energy Ltd. trucks and wind turbines are seen in the Nandurbag region of India, Photographer: Santosh Verma/Bloomberg News.

Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. are down another 5 per cent on Wednesday, September 13. The stock of the renewable energy major has been locked in a lower circuit for the the second straight day. With today's stock movement, Suzlon Energy is down for the fourth consecutive session.

The decline in Suzlon's shares is on volumes that are 30 per cent higher than their 20-day average. 

This week, around 14 crore shares of the company have already been traded so far, compared to the 17 crore shares traded on Tuesday and 10 crore on Monday.

Domestic brokerage firm Kotak Securities said that Suzlon Energy has a 33 per cent market share of the total installed wind capacity. Given the government of India's 8 gigawatt wind capacity target for FY30, the company will have to gain a significant market share in the wind generation sector to meet current market expectations, according to the brokerage.

At 3:23 pm, shares of Suzlon Energy settled 2.76 per cent lower at 22.22 apiece on the BSE.

 

 

MORE TO COME..

Updated: 13 Sep 2023, 03:24 PM IST
