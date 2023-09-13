Why Suzlon Energy shares locked in 5% lower circuit for second straight day-Explained1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 03:24 PM IST
The stock of the renewable energy major has been locked in a lower circuit for the the second straight day. With today's stock movement, Suzlon Energy is down for the fourth consecutive session.
Shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd. are down another 5 per cent on Wednesday, September 13.
