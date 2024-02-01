Why Suzlon share price touched upper circuit after Budget 2024?
Experts predict further upside in Suzlon share price, advising investors to hold the energy scrip with a stop loss at ₹45 apiece, with potential levels of ₹55 and ₹60 per share in the short term
Stock market today: After the conclusion of the Budget 2024 speech of the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd touched a 5 percent upper circuit and climbed to a new 52-week peak of ₹48.20 apiece on NSE. Suzlon share price today opened upside at ₹47.30 apiece on NSE and touched an intraday high of ₹48.20 ahead of the interim budget presentation.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started