Why Syrma SGS Technology share price is rising today? Explained

Semiconductor stock Syrma SGS Technology rallied as much as 9% on NSE in Thursday's trading session as SEMICON India 2026 kicked off in New Delhi, bringing India's growing chip manufacturing ambitions into sharp focus.

Syrma SGS Technology share price opened at ₹1,513.50 apiece on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹1,511.20 on Wednesday and hit an intraday high of ₹1,658 on 17 September.

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What's behind the rally? Syrma SGS Technology's Thursday gains come amid this broader trend, with the stock rising as investor focus shifts towards India’s growing semiconductor opportunity.

The three-day event has brought together companies, investors and policymakers from India and overseas, with key discussions focusing on critical segments of the semiconductor value chain, such as chip design, fabrication, semiconductor materials and advanced packaging.

The latest edition of SEMICON India 2026 has attracted government representatives, semiconductor companies and industry leaders from around the world. More than 500 companies from over 20 countries are expected to showcase next-generation technologies, innovations and solutions at the event.

SEMICON India 2026 comes as India seeks to strengthen its position as a manufacturing hub in the global semiconductor supply chain. The semiconductor sector has gained significance worldwide as chips have become an essential component across a broad range of products, devices and technologies used in everyday life.

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The event's discussions span semiconductor materials, chip design, fabrication, advanced packaging, electronics and systems. The focus on these segments reflects the wider push to build capabilities across multiple stages of semiconductor manufacturing and technology development.

For India, the focus on investments and the development of a stronger domestic semiconductor ecosystem could keep companies linked to chip manufacturing and electronics production in focus among investors.

Syrma SGS Technology share price performance Syrma SGS Technology share price has maintained a strong upward trajectory across different time periods. The stock has gained 1.39% over the past week and 10.43% in the last one month, indicating continued buying interest in the near term.

The positive momentum has been particularly strong in 2026, with the stock delivering a 125.33% gain year-to-date.

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Over a longer horizon, Syrma SGS has generated substantial returns for investors. The stock has given multibagger returns of 103.02% over the past year, while its three-year gain stands at 197.24%.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.