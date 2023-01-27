Why Tata Motors shares surge over 7% despite weakness in markets — explained6 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 11:59 AM IST
- Tata Motors has reported better than expected results after a gap seven quarters
Despite continued bloodbath on Dalal Street for second straight session, Tata Motors shares have witnessed strong buying interest on Friday morning deals. Tata Motors share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹453.40 apiece levels, ascending more than 7 per cent from its Wednesday close of ₹419.05 per share levels.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×