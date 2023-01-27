Why Tata Motors shares surge over 7% despite weakness in markets — explained

According to stock market experts, Tata Motors shares are rising due to strong quarterly results after a gap of seven quarters. They said that Tata Motors has reported better than estimated Q3 results with improved margins. Market experts went on to add that the auto company has reported ₹8,850 crore consolidate revenue in Q3FY23, which became possible after better realisation in JLR and standalone business of the company. They predicted that Tata Motors shares may go up to go up to ₹500 apiece levels in two to three months and advised 'buy on dips strategy in regard to the auto major till it is trading above ₹420 per share levels.