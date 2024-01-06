Why Tata Power share price is skyrocketing in FY24 — explained with five crucial reasons
Tata Power's market cap has skyrocketed to almost ₹1.09 lakh crore, driven by massive orders and the Bikaner-Neemrana transmission project
Tata Power shares have been in a bull trend after ushering in the current financial year 2023-24. Tata Power's share price bottomed out at around ₹185 apiece level on the NSE at the end of March 2023 and since then it has remained an ideal 'buy on dips' stock for investors. In the last two months, Tata Power's share price has been touching new highs regularly and it has delivered over 80 per cent return to its long-term investors in the current fiscal.
