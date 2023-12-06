Why Tata Power shares are skyrocketing — explained
Tata Power shares have risen to the tune of over 60% in current financial year 2023-24
Stock market today: Tata Power shares have been in continuous uptrend after ushering into the new financial year 2023-24. Tata Power share price bottomed out at around ₹185 apiece levels at the end of March 2023. Since, then it has been climbing new highs on a regular basis. Tata Power share price today opened upside at ₹281.55 per share on NSE and went on to touch new life-time high of ₹298.60 apiece levels, delivering over 60 per cent return in FY24.
