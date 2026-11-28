Tata Steel and APL Apollo Tubes shares will remain in focus on Monday, 30 November, after SEBI extends the deadline for Tata Steel by seven days to publish the detailed public statement on APL Apollo Tubes stake acquisition.

Tata Steel shares edged up to close at ₹163.94 apiece on the NSE on Friday. Meanwhile, APL Apollo Tubes stock ended the session 1.89% higher at ₹1,509.50 per share.

Tata Steel - APL Apollo Tubes deal update The SEBI has extended the deadline for Tata Steel by seven days, until December 8, 2026, to publish the detailed public statement for its open offer to acquire up to a 26% stake in APL Apollo Tubes, according to a stock exchange filing on Friday.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, the manager to the open offer, informed the exchanges that the extension was granted following a request from Tata Steel. Under SEBI's takeover regulations, the company was initially required to publish the detailed public statement in newspapers by December 1, 2026.

In an email dated November 27, SEBI permitted Tata Steel to publish the statement by December 8 instead of the earlier deadline, the filing stated. However, the timeline for submitting the draft letter of offer to the market regulator remains unchanged.

"The last date for filing the draft letter of offer with SEBI remains unchanged, i.e., December 8, 2026," the filing said.

Earlier this week, Tata Steel announced its plan to acquire up to a 52.38% stake in APL Apollo Tubes for approximately ₹32,266 crore through a combination of a promoter stake purchase and a mandatory open offer.

As part of the deal, Tata Steel will purchase a 26.38% stake from APL Apollo's promoter group for around ₹15,510.61 crore. It will also launch an open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake from public shareholders for up to ₹16,755.66 crore. Announced on November 23, the open offer covers up to 7,28,06,387 equity shares of APL Apollo Tubes.

Separately, Tata Steel plans to transfer its steel tubes and colour-coated businesses to APL Apollo for a combined consideration of ₹28,000 crore.

What should investors do? Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal has reiterated its ‘buy’ rating on APL Apollo Tubes with a target price of ₹2,220, saying that the the combined APAT-Tata Steel business is expected to generate revenue/EBITDA of INR1,027b/INR100b, with EBITDA/MT expected to improve to INR7,000-8,000 from the current INR5,500-6,000.

“APAT’s capacity is expected to increase from the current 5mtpa to 8mtpa through 2mtpa of greenfield/brownfield expansions and 1mtpa of debottlenecking initiatives. After the Tata Steel acquisition and the proposed 5mtpa contract manufacturing arrangement with SG Spectra, APAT’s potential capacity could reach 15.5mtpa, positioning it as a leading global downstream steel player,” the firm added.

Meanwhile, for Tata Steel stock, brokerage firm Axis Securities has maintained ‘buy’ rating with a target price of ₹190 per share, seeing an upside potential up to 17%.

“We value Tata Steel on a Sum-of-the-Parts (SoTP) FY28E EV/EBITDA basis- assigning 7.0x to India standalone (ex-tubes & coated steel) and 4.0x each to Europe and other operations, alongside TATA’s 52.38% attributable stake in APAT (at 18.0x FY28E EV/EBITDA post a 20% holding company discount) and net transaction cash flows to arrive at a Target Price of ₹190/share (previous TP: ₹210/share), implying an upside of 17% from the CMP, thereby maintaining a BUY rating on the stock,” the firm said.