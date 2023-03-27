Why the market trend remains bearish in the short to medium-term2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 02:19 PM IST
For Nifty, support is placed at 16,750/16,500. On the higher end, resistance is placed at 17,200
Nifty remained volatile throughout the past week before closing with a weekly loss of ~1%. As the benchmark index has remained below the 200-day moving average, the trend remains bearish in the short to medium-term. The momentum indicator RSI is in bearish crossover and falling. On the lower end, support is placed at 16750/16500. On the higher end, resistance is placed at 17200.
