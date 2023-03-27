Why the market trend remains bearish in the short to medium-term

Bajaj Finance

It has been in a downtrend for the last several days as the moving average is sitting above the price. On the daily chart, the 14DMA had acted as resistance to the rising price. Besides, the stock has fallen below the recent consolidation. The momentum indicator RSI is in a bearish crossover. Over the short term, the stock may slip further toward 5250. Resistance is visible at 5800 on the higher end.