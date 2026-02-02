Why the markets began to party after sinking on budget day
Summary
After sliding nearly 3% intraday on Sunday and closing nearly 2% down, the Nifty 50 climbed 1.06% on Monday to close at 25,088.40, and the Sensex rose 1.17% to 81,666.46.
MUMBAI : The bloodbath in the markets on budget day was surprisingly cut short on Monday, as investors stepped in to bottom-fish and buy beaten-down stocks, especially those of blue chip companies that are part of benchmark indices.
topics
