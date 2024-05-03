Why the Nifty dropped to 3-week low after hitting fresh highs
A sell-off was triggered by rumours of changes to the capital gains treatment of equities, which finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman trashed as “pure speculation”, although after the markets closed
Market chatter on changes to capital gains taxes on equities—piling on to prevailing election jitters—dragged India’s benchmark equity indices to their lowest in three weeks, before finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed what she called “pure speculation".
