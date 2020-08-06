Why the Sensex rallied 360 points despite RBI keeping rates unchanged

Indian markets ended higher today even as the monetary policy committee of the Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates steady. But the central bank announced many measures to support an economy battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nifty ended 0.89% higher at 11,200.15. The Sensex closed 362 points higher at 38,025.

The RBI said it would allow a one-time restructuring of loans, a move that would help banks. The Nifty financials index closed up 1.05% and the NSE Banking index settled 0.6% higher.

Anagha Deodhar, economist at ICICI Securities, said: "The MPC’s decision to keep rates on hold is in line with our expectation. Although the committee delivered large rate cuts since the onset of COVID-19, credit growth has been falling consistently. This shows that the ability of monetary policy in stimulating growth is constrained in the current situation. However, the RBI took a series of measures outside the purview of MPC to provide support to stressed sectors. Measures such as loan restructuring, increased in LTV for gold loans, additional liquidity facilities for NHB and NABARD are expected to have favourable impact."

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"Banking stocks have reacted positively to the outcome despite no rate cut as the feared extension of moratorium has not happened and they will be spared of the requirement of high provisions if by Sept 30, the KV Kamath committee's recommendations are implemented. The overall market is also excited by the prudent measures implemented. However the markets lack triggers and/or flows to take it higher and hence may keep running into resistances."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"The bias was upbeat from the beginning and the benchmark extended gains as the day progressed, taking cues from the RBI’s announcements to aid the stressed sectors and further boost the financial system. However, it kept the repo rate unchanged, which was in line with market expectations. Though some profit-taking was witnessed in the middle, buying interest in the last hour again pushed the markets higher. Amid all, a mixed trend was witnessed on the sectoral front while the broader markets posted decent gains.

The buoyancy in the global markets is helping the index on every dip and this scenario may continue. However, we still feel that it would be difficult for the index to sustain at the higher levels, without the participation from the banking pack thus traders should keep a close eye on the banking index for cues. The major hurdle is intact at 11,350 in the Nifty. Traders should limit their leveraged trades and prefer index majors over the others for short term trading."

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services

"Indian benchmark indices came off highs but still closed out a volatile day with gains, following RBI commentary regarding interest rate outlook. Although expectations of a rate cut were there, RBI kept rates on hold, following a rise in inflation. However, it has indicated that monetary policy will remain accommodative until growth revives. We believe that if inflation remains under control, there will be further policy easing from the central bank. With this event out of the way, markets expected to turn focus back on earnings visibility and quality."

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"After the announcement of RBI's policy meet at noon, the market initially moved up by showing thumps up to the MPC decision, but later it showed an intraday weakness in the mid to later part of the session, before showing upside recovery towards the end. This pattern indicates continuation of positive trend in the market amidst a high volatility.

A sustainable move above 11225 is likely to provide smooth ride towards the recent swing highs. The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive with volatile movement. Some more upside is left in the market and Nifty is expected to reach the upper resistance area of 11350 by next week. Immediate support is placed at 11100. The stoploss for positional long trades needs to be placed at 10900 levels."

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated