Why these Tata group stocks are soaring — explained

Speaking on the reasons rise in these Tata group stocks; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Tata Steel shares have been rising for the last one year as metal prices, especially steel price has almost doubled in the last one year. This rise in steel metal price has led to rise in revenue of the company leading to reduction in its debt. Tata Elxsi and Nelco are IT companies and business volume of It companies are expected to shot up post-Covid as companies are going to invest heavily in the IT sector. Apart from this, there is one more reason for rise in Tata Elxsi shares as it is in the electric vehicle designing. Since, Indian government is putting extra focus on the electric vehicle segment; the stock is rising on expected benefit from this Indian government's focus on the electric vehicle segment."

