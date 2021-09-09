Why this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is surging today — explained

Speaking on the reason for sharp rise in this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock price; Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart securities said, "This sharp rise in Rain Industries share price is due to the two major reasons — aluminum prices in the global market scaling to record high levels and opening of three US plants of the company. Rain Industries is among 8-10 companies in the world that produces CPC — a products which is used in aluminum and alumina production. As aluminum prices in the global markets are at record high, its premium benefit is coming to the Rain Industries leading to rise in its revenue. Since, it has announced to open three more units in the US; its business volume is expected to further go northward. So, market bulls are expecting growth in business volume of the company in short to medium term." He said that one can buy the counter for short to medium-term time-horizon.