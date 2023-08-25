Why this railway stock Titagarh Rail Systems is skyrocketing — explained2 min read 25 Aug 2023, 12:36 PM IST
Multibagger stock: Titagarh Rail Systems shares have been on an uptrend, delivering significant returns to shareholders in the post-Covid rebound
Titagarh Rail Systems shares have been in uptrend for more than a year. In fact, this railway stock has delivered whopping return to its shareholders in post-Covid rebound. After bottoming out at ₹24 apiece levels in March 2020, Titagarh Rail Systems share price has been ascending continuously and it has remained an ideal 'buy on dips' stock on Dalal Street. The stock has been hitting new high for the last four days. Titagarh Rail Systems share price today opened upside and hit new life-time high of ₹827.95 apiece on BSE.
