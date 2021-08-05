Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Why this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned cement stock has got 'Buy' from HDFC Securities

Why this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-owned cement stock has got 'Buy' from HDFC Securities

Orient Cement shares have surged over 140% in the past one year
2 min read . 09:38 AM IST Livemint

  • The brokerage has a Buy recommendation on the cement stock with a revised target price of 187 per share

Brokerage and research firm HDFC Securities has maintained its 'Buy' rating on the cement company Orient Cement that is part of the Indian ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's portfolio. As per the company's BSE shareholding pattern, Jhunjhunwala holds 1.22% stake in the company as of June 2021 quarter. Shares of Orient Cement have surged over 140% in a year and more than 80% this year (year-to-date).

In line with the performances of its peers in the south, Orient reported strong margin expansion during Q1FY22, the brokerage said in a note. It has a Buy stance on the stock with a revised target price of 187 per share. Explaining the rationale, HDFC Securities said that it continues to like Orient Cement due to a healthy demand outlook, its comfortable balance sheet, and its 3mn MT expansion plan.

In its key markets, the share of its premium cement sales has increased to 15-18% of its trade sales (from ~8% in FY20). Orient has also stocked up domestic coal inventory ahead of the price increase, thereby moderating fuel inflation impact Q2 onwards. Amid no major ongoing Capex currently, Orient reduced debt by 15% in H1FY22, it added.

''Orient expects to deliver 6mn MT sales in FY22E despite the lockdown impact in Q1. The ongoing grinding debottlenecking will increase its capacity by 0.5mn MT in FY22. In FY23, it will start work to expand capacity by 3mn MT to be completed by FY24E. In FY23, it expects to commission a WHRS plant in Karnataka. As major Capex will start in FY23, we estimate its net debt/EBITDA to remain under 2.5x.. Factoring in healthy demand and pricing, we raise our EBITDA estimates for FY22/23/24E by 9/3/6% respectively,'' the note added.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

