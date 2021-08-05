''Orient expects to deliver 6mn MT sales in FY22E despite the lockdown impact in Q1. The ongoing grinding debottlenecking will increase its capacity by 0.5mn MT in FY22. In FY23, it will start work to expand capacity by 3mn MT to be completed by FY24E. In FY23, it expects to commission a WHRS plant in Karnataka. As major Capex will start in FY23, we estimate its net debt/EBITDA to remain under 2.5x.. Factoring in healthy demand and pricing, we raise our EBITDA estimates for FY22/23/24E by 9/3/6% respectively,'' the note added.

