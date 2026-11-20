Tips Films shares witnessed strong buying during the Opening Bell on Friday. Tips share price opened with an upside gap at ₹404 per share and touched an intraday high of ₹440, logging an intraday rise of over 15% in the early morning deals. The company board had announced on Thursday about the voluntary share delisting..

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According to stock market experts, voluntary stock delisting is a good news for the existing shareholders as promoters will be buying the shares at a premium price, fixed by the company board after the finalisation of the floor price. They said that current rally in the stock can be attributed to this additional benefit expected by the market. However, they also predicgted a high volatility in Tips Films shares ahead of the announcement of the floor price and share delisting price and advised investors to maintain a strict stop-loss at ₹374.

Why are Tips Films shares rising today? Speaking on the reason for rise in Tips Films shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “When there is a voluntary delisting announced by a listed entity, promoters buy the tendered shares by the existing shareholders at the given price. In the case of Tips Films share delisting, the promoters are yet to declare the floor price and share delisting price. Generally, the delisting price is announced a little higher by the current market price of the company's stocks.”

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On the premium one can expect from the Tips Films share delisting, Gorakshakr said that one can expect 10% to 15% premium on the stock delisting price.

Expecting high volatility in Tips Films share price after the announcement of stock delisting, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “The stock is expected to remain volatile and hence existing shareholders are advised to maintain a strict stop-loss at ₹374 per share.”

Tips Films share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of Tips Films shares, Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities said, “Tips Films shares have immediate support placed at ₹374, whereas ₹352 is major support for the stock. On the upper side, the stock is facing a hurdle at ₹438. On breaking above this resistance, we can expect the stock to touh ₹480 per share in the near term.”

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Tips Films share delisting price On the delisting price, the company told Indian exchanges, “The Equity Shares of the Target Company are frequently traded and the Acquirers intend to undertake the Delisting Proposal through fixed price process in terms of the Delisting Regulations. Accordingly, the delisting price for the Delisting Proposal will be calculated in accordance with Regulation 20A of the Delisting Regulations based on determination of the “Floor Price” in accordance with Regulation 19A of Delisting Regulations. We will separately inform the “Floor Price” and the “Fixed Delisting Price” in accordance with the aforesaid provisions, in due course.”

Tips Films share delisting news Tips Films informed about the share delisting news in an exchange filing to the Indian bourses, saying, "This is to inform you that the Company is in receipt of Initial Public Announcement ("IP A") dated November 19, 2026 made by Inga Ventures Private Limited, Manager to the Delisting Offer, for and on behalf of Kumar S. Taurani (“Acquirer 1”) and Ramesh S. Taurani (“Acquirer 2”) (Collectively referred to as “Acquirers”), promoters of the Company (as defined under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, in accordance with Regulation 8 of the SEBI Delisting Regulations (“Initial Public Announcement”), expresses the Acquirer’s intention to: (a) acquire all the Equity Shares held by Public Shareholders either individually or collectively, as the case may be; and (b) consequently voluntarily delist the Equity Shares from on which they are presently listed i.e., BSE Limited (“BSE”) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”) (collectively “Stock Exchanges”), by making a delisting offer in accordance with the SEBI Delisting Regulations (“Delisting Proposal”)."

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As on date, the Promoters and members of the Promoter Group cumulatively hold 32,41,116 (Thirty Two Lakhs Forty One Thousand One Hundred and Sixteen) Equity Shares representing 74.98 % (Seventy Four decimal point Ninety Eight per cent) of the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Target Company, of which (i) the Acquirers, who are the Promoters of the Target Company cumulatively hold 17,51,361 (Seventeen Lakhs Fifty One Thousand Three Hundred and Sixty One) Equity Shares representing 40.51 % (Forty decimal point Fifty One per cent) of the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Target Company; and (ii) Public shareholders hold 10,81,770 (Ten Lakhs Eighty One Thousand Seven Hundred and Seventy) Equity Shares representing 25.02 % (Twenty Five decimal point two per cent) of the Paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Target Company.

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The Acquirers intend to voluntarily delist the Equity Shares in accordance with the Delisting Regulations by acquiring Equity Shares from the Public Shareholders. As required under Regulation 8 of the Delisting Regulations, this Initial Public Announcement is being made to initiate the process and to express the intention of the Acquirers to undertake the Delisting Proposal.

The main objective of the Delisting Proposal is to obtain full ownership of the Target Company by the Acquirers along with other members of the Promoter Group which will in turn provide increased operational, financial and strategic flexibility for, including but not limited to, supporting the Target Company's business, undertaking corporate restructurings or acquisitions, exploring new financing structures including financial support from the members of the Promoter Group and making investments in the Target Company.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).