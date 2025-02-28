Why Trump losers are the biggest stock market winners
SummaryInvestors need to decide whether the market rotation—Trump stocks included—is a healthy switch or a sign of deeper trouble ahead.
Wouldn’t it be ironic if the 2025 Trump trade was an anti-Trump trade, buying stocks in the places President Trump targets? This year Canadian, Colombian, Mexican, European and Chinese technology stocks are all outpacing the S&P 500, the dollar is down and the Magnificent Seven big tech companies—five of whose CEOs stood behind the president at his inauguration—have stopped leading the U.S. market up and turned into laggards.