Why Trump losers are the biggest stock market winners

In favor of the bullish theory of rotation is that aside from the Mag7, the S&P has still risen a little, up 1.5% since Christmas Eve and even better since New Year’s Eve. The Mag7 are so big, making up more than a third of the index, that it is hard for the market as a whole to rise when they fall sharply. But if the rest of the market carries on up, it will eventually compensate for the Mag7’s drop and the bull run can continue.