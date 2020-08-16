Why US stocks are giving China’s amateur investors sleepless nights

It was 4 a.m. when Li Bohao, a 23-year-old Beijing native, got a panicked call from a friend telling him to sell all his shares of Nio Inc., the U.S.-listed Chinese electric-car company dubbed the “Tesla of China." The stock was on the slide and analysts were speculating it could soon be worthless. Li took the advice — and missed out. Nio’s shares are now worth over four times more than when he sold in March. The comic animation entrepreneur, however, has no regrets.