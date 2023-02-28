Why Vedanta share price is nosediving — explained

On why Vedanta bond yield has gone down, Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities said, "Due to steep rise in US dollar rate in forex market, Vedanta bond yield has gone down. On chart pattern, Vedanta shares have given breakdown at ₹280 levels and it may continue to remain under sell off heat for few more sessions as US dollar is expected to remain strong in near term. We may see Vedanta share price to come down to the tune of ₹240 to ₹230 apiece zone. Hence, those who have Vedanta shares in their stock portfolio, they are advised to maintain stop loss below ₹230 whereas fresh investors are advised to look at other metal stocks like Tata Steel or JSW Steel. "