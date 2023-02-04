Ace investor Vijay Kedia's portfolio is closely followed by retail investors and market observers as it gives them an impression about the direction in which smart money has flown on Dalal Street. For such retail investors and market observers, there is a piece of stock market news. Ace investor is bullish on aviation stock for next two to three years. Vijay Kedia shared his conviction on aviation sector in an exclusive telephonic conversation with Mint.

"In recent years, government has softened its regulation on airline fare allowing aviation companies to charge passengers at a level playing field. This soft regulation on flight ticket pricing is going to help airline companies to improve their margins, which we are witnessing in the recently announced q3 results by some airline carrier companies," said Vijay Kedia.

On factors that may fuel traction of aviation companies Vijay Kedia replied, "Expected boom in domestic hospitality and tourism is going to aid airline carrier companies to rake moolah on a sustainable basis. Apart from this, air flying is no more a luxury these days. It has now become a necessity. So, rise in the number of air passengers is expected to continue in coming years, which is a good sign for keeping the balance sheet of aviation companies in healthy and sound position."

Asked about the aviation stock that may give whopping return in next two to three years, Vijay Kedia said that large-sized aviation companies are expecte to outperform its peers. However, Vijay Kedia said that these are his convictions and one shouldn't take it as recommendation.

For information to the readers, there are two listed aviation companies in India that are in commercial air carrier business — IndiGo or InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet. In last one month, IndiGo share price has delivered around 5 per cent return to its shareholders whereas SpiceJet share price has dipped over 8 per cent in this time.

IndiGo Q3 results 2023

On Friday, IndiGo or InterGlobe Aviation reported strong Q3 results for current fiscal as the aviation company reported 1,000 per cent jump in net profit to ₹1,422.60 crore. In Q3FY22, IndiGo had reported net profit of ₹129.79 crore. Its revenue from operations grew by 61 per cent to ₹14,932 crore in recently ended December 2022 quarter. The airline company reported 63 per cent rise in passenger ticket revenue in October to December 2022 quarter.

