Why Vijay Kedia is bullish on aviation stocks?
- Vijay Kedia believes that government softening the price regulation policy is going to help airline companies to improve margins
Ace investor Vijay Kedia's portfolio is closely followed by retail investors and market observers as it gives them an impression about the direction in which smart money has flown on Dalal Street. For such retail investors and market observers, there is a piece of stock market news. Ace investor is bullish on aviation stock for next two to three years. Vijay Kedia shared his conviction on aviation sector in an exclusive telephonic conversation with Mint.
