Why Vijay Kedia just bet on this small-cap mining stock

Building a successful stock portfolio starts with clear investment goals, a strategy suited to your risk appetite, and consistent engagement with both the market and your holdings.
Many investors also track the portfolios of seasoned market participants to identify emerging opportunities. One such investor is Vijay Kedia, whose investments in mid- and small-cap companies are closely watched by the market.
Kedia entered the stock market at the age of 19, inspired by his family's stockbroking background. He later founded Kedia Securities at the age of 33, building a reputation as a successful long-term investor.
In this article, we look at a small-cap company in which he recently acquired a stake.
Which stock did Vijay Kedia buy?
Kedia has acquired a stake in small-cap mining equipment manufacturer Eimco Elecon. Through Kedia Securities Pvt. Ltd, he purchased 83,930 shares during the June 2026 quarter, valued at around ₹150 million at quarter-end. He did not hold any stake in the company in the previous quarter.