Why will climbing 25K not be easy for the Nifty 50 index? Explained with 5 reasons

Stock market outlook: The Indian stock market witnessed strong upside last week following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran. The Nifty 50 index surged from 22,713 to ₹24,050, recording a weekly gain of 1,337 points or close to 6%. However, the majority of market experts believe that Dalal Street has entered an early phase of the next bull trend as the 50-stock index has finally broken above the crucial 23,200 and 23,800 hurdles. However, they maintained that the current rally may not be able to lift the Nifty 50 index above 25,000.

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Experts believe the US-Iran truce is not a concrete, fundamental agreement, as peace talks are still ongoing, and it can go either way. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and the oil supply chain remains closed to trade. They also believe the gas supply, an important input for industry, will remain in place even if there is a breakthrough in the US-Iran ceasefire talks. In the derivatives segment, investors have taken a bulk call writer at 25,000, indicating a bullish view on the Nifty 50 index above this resistance.

They listed the following five hurdles that may pose challenges to the Nifty 50 index in decisively climbing above 25K: geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, higher crude oil prices, hawkish central banks, and FIIs selling.

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Top 5 challenges for Nifty 50 today 1] Geopolitical tension: Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, believes the extension of the US–Iran ceasefire has helped stabilise sentiment and pare immediate losses, but the broader market narrative remains a balance between tactical optimism and structural caution.

"On the positive side, there is a growing view that markets may have already priced in the “maximum pain” from the geopolitical conflict. Sentiment had turned extremely bearish and valuations corrected to below long-term averages, improving the overall risk-reward," said Seema adding, "At the same time, a more cautious perspective highlights that while India has underperformed other emerging markets due to persistent foreign outflows, the key triggers required for sustained outperformance are still missing."

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Hariprasad K, Founder of Livelong Wealth, said the US–Iran ceasefire has clearly improved sentiment, but the idea that it can single-handedly push Nifty 50 beyond 25,000 is overstated. What the market is witnessing right now is a relief rally, not a structural shift.

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2] Crude oil price: The SEBI-registered expert and founder of Livelong Wealth believes the ceasefire translates into a sustained drop in oil towards the $70–75 range, which can materially improve India’s macro outlook by easing inflation, supporting margins, and giving the RBI room to stay accommodative.

"The demand-supply constraint for oil and gas is expected to exist even if a breakthrough is achieved in the US-Iran ceasefire talks. This is because oil-producing countries in the Middle East have shut down their oil exploration plants. Now, it will take around 25 to 30 days to reopen the oil exploration from these plants. So, just coming out with a breakthrough in Islamabad won't be able to bridge the demand-supply gap for oil and gas. So, the oil prices might have come down from the recent highs, but it is expected to remain above the pre-US-Iran war levels for the short to medium term," said Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert.

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3] Hawkish central banks: Due to the higher oil price concerns, the inflation fear is expected to haunt the global economy, including India Inc. Hence, the market is not expecting strong quarterly numbers from the listed companies in the upcoming few quarters, as finding an alternative for a gas supplier country is difficult.

"Higher crude oil prices are expected to keep haunting the global central banks about the inflation concerns, leaving a little room for the interest rate cut. So, liquidity in the market is expected to remain squeezed for the short to medium term and hence, the Nifty 50 index may find it tough to break above 25,000 in the near term," said Sandeep Pandey, Co-founder of Basav Capital.

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4] Supply-chain concerns around the Strait of Hormuz: Experts believe that even after the two-week ceasefire, the 10-point talks have a provision about complete control of Iran on the Strait of Hormuz, which was not even before the US-Iran war. It was a free-float area, and hence a breakthrough in the US-Iran peace talks would not be a permanent solution, as the water transit route continues to be a bone of contention between the pro- and anti-Iran groups.

"The 10-point formula, coined by Iran, which Donald Trump found feasible, includes complete control of Iran on the Strait of Hormuz post-ceasefire. This is expected to become a source of revenue for Iran. But, this is also expected to create an anti-Iran and a pro-Iran group in geopolitics, and Iran's control on the Strait of Hormuz may become a new bone of contention in the geopotential setup," said Amit Goel, Chief Global Strategist at PACE 360.

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5] FII's selling: Hariprasad K of Livelong Wealth believes the lack of foreign institutional participation is a clear red flag. FIIs continue to sell despite positive headlines, suggesting that global investors are not buying into the durability of this ceasefire. Markets do not make new highs without FII conviction. Domestic flows can provide a floor, but they rarely drive a breakout of this magnitude on their own.

Hence, the US-Iran ceasefire improves the setup, but it does not complete it. For Nifty to break and sustain above 25,000, three things need to align simultaneously: a decisive fall in crude, sustained FII inflows, and earnings momentum led by financials. Until then, the market remains in a relief phase, not in a breakout phase.

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Technical outlook of the Nifty 50 today Speaking on the technical outlook of the Nifty 50 index, Ajit Mishra, SVP — Research at Religare Broking, said the index is witnessing a steady recovery and indications favour a gradual rise towards the 24,300–24,700 zone. A further cool-off in the volatility index, India VIX, which is now at 19, is adding to market comfort.

"Traders should maintain a positive yet cautious stance until the Nifty decisively holds above the key level of 23,500, i.e. 200-DEMA," the Religare Broking expert said.

Advising investors to take a cue from the Bank Nifty index, Amit Goel of PACE 360 said, “The Nifty 50 may cross the 25,000 hurdle decisively if the Bank Nifty index breaks above 56,000 on a closing basis and sustains above this level.”

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.