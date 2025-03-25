Why will IREDA shares be in focus today? EXPLAINED

IREDA share price will be in focus on Tuesday after witnessing a nearly 10% rally in the previous session. IREDA shares will be on investors’ radar ahead of its board meeting today.

The state-run Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) said its board of directors will meet today, March 25, to consider a borrowing plan for FY26.

“...this is to inform that Board meeting of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited will be held on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, inter-alia, to consider the matter w.r.t. Borrowing Plan for the FY 2025-26,” IREDA said in a stock exchange filing on March 20.

IREDA shares witnessed a massive rally of nearly 9% on Monday, March 24, ahead of the board meeting today.

IREDA Fundraising IREDA earlier said that its board on March 17 had approved the enhancement of the borrowing programme for FY25 by ₹5,000 crore to ₹29,200 crore.

“...this is to inform that the Board of Directors of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) in its meeting held today i.e., Monday, March 17, 2025, interalia has approved the enhancement of Borrowing programme for FY 2024-25 by Rs. 5,000 Crore through Taxable Bonds/ Sub-ordinated Tier-II Bonds/Perpetual Debt Instruments (PDI) /Term loan from Banks and FI’s /Lines of credit from international agencies (multilateral and bilateral agencies) /External Commercial Borrowings (ECB)/ Short term loans & WCDL from Bank,” IREDA said in a regulatory filing on March 17.

The Borrowing Limit for FY 2024-25 has been increased from ₹24,200 crore to ₹29,200 crore, it added.

IREDA Stock Price Trend IREDA share price has been on a downward trend recently. The PSU stock has declined 21% in one month and has fallen 37% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Over the past six months, IREDA shares have dropped 40%.

However, in the past one year, IREDA stock price has risen more than 10%.

On Monday, IREDA shares ended 9.78% higher at ₹170.05 apiece on the BSE.