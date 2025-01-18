Wipro share price: After the end of trading activity of the Indian stock market on Friday, Wipro declared its Q3 results 2025. In Wipro Q3 results 2025, the India IT major beat the market estimates, reporting a continued growth story during Q3FY25. Wipro reported that its EBITDA and net profit were higher than market estimates. This triggered buying in Wipro ADR at NYSE and Wipro ADR price finished 4.24 per cent higher at NYSE (New York Stock Exchange). After this significant upside in Wipro ADR price on NYSE, market experts expect a gap-up opening for Wirpo share price on Monday. However, they said that Wipro shares are on the cusp of a fresh technical breakout at ₹309. If the stock breaks and sustains above ₹309, there can be some fresh upside; otherwise, the stock may fail to sustain at higher levels after the profit-booking trigger.

Wipro Q3 results review Speaking on Wipro Q3 results, Sagar Shetty, Research Analyst at StoxBox, said, "Wipro exhibited robust financial performance in Q3FY25, continuing its growth trajectory from the previous quarter. The company delivered in-line revenue growth during the quarter, countering market expectations of a potential decline due to the impact of furloughs and weakness in the consulting arm. Margins remained accretive, driven by optimized levers that enabled the company to offset the impact of wage hikes. We anticipate this margin momentum to persist, supported by Wipro's cost optimization strategies and strong execution capabilities."

"An increase in PAT was likely due to better returns on treasury investments and improving EBIT. In the future, with an improved demand scenario leveraged by the rate cuts in 2024, we believe the company is strategically poised to benefit as approximately 60% of its revenue is contributed by discretionary spending and its considerable exposure to BFSI. Additionally, the promising outlook for its consulting arm and the company's upward revision of revenue growth further bolster its prospects for the upcoming quarter," the StoxBox expert said.

Wipro share price target On what the technical chart suggests regarding Wipro's share price outlook, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, said, “Despite strong Wipro results, Wipro has consistently underperformed, signalling caution for investors. Technically, any gap-up opening should be viewed as an opportunity to book profits, with resistance around ₹290. A break above ₹309 may indicate potential upside, but downside risks persist. Weekly support at ₹230 could be tested in the next quarter, making it critical to watch. Traders should adopt a sell-on-rise strategy while long-term investors reassess positions based on broader market dynamics.”

The Lakshmishree Investment and Securities expert advised profit-booking if Wipro's share price fails to give a fresh breakout at ₹309. He said that large-cap and mid-cap IT stocks are expected to come under the bears' radar next week if Donald Trump continues his protectionist policy on tariff barriers after his inauguration as the 47th President of the US.

Wipro Q3 results The Indian IT major, Wipro Ltd on Friday reported an 24.5% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to equity holders of the company) for the fiscal's third quarter ended December (Q3FY25) to ₹3,353.8 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹2,694.2 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 4.5%. Wipro shares ended at ₹281.80 apiece, down 2.17% on BSE.

The IT company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹22,319 crores during the quarter ended December (Q3FY25) from ₹22,205 crore in Q3FY24, a year-on-year rise of nearly 1%. Sequentially, the growth was flat at ₹22,302 crore in Q2FY25.