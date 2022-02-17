“Previously, the IT stock turned from this level and we saw a rally towards 725. On DAILY chart there is bullish Special Gartley pattern which is looking lucrative," the brokerage note stated. Thus, Anand Rathi has recommended Wipro as its top stock pick for the month, based on the technical analysis. The brokerage has a target price of 629, and it has advised traders to go long in the stock with a stop loss of ₹530.