Why Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank shares are surging today — explained2 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 10:24 AM IST
After the announcement of Q2FY23 business update, shares of Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank today surged with sizeable gains in early morning deals. IDFC First Bank share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹52.30 apiece, almost close to its 52-week high of ₹53.75 on NSE. The private lender stock logged more than 6 per cent intraday gain within few minutes of stock market's opening bell. Similarly, Yes Bank share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹15.85 apiece on NSE, logging near 2 per cent rise in early morning session on Tuesday.