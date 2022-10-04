Why Yes Bank, IDFC First Bank shares are surging today — explained

Speaking on Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank share price outlook, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Both banks have released their Q2FY2022-23 business updates. Market is expecting improvement in their margins and asset quality as interest rates are rising as well. But, both the stocks are trading close to its immediate hurdle. So, shareholders of these banks are advised to hold the stock while fresh investors can wait for either breakout or profit taking in these counters." Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said that Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank has reported stellar YoY jump in its deposits and loans and advances.

