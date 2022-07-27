Why Yes Bank share price is rising

Why Yes Bank share price is rising4 min read . 11:32 AM IST
- After declaring good results on Saturday last week, Yes Bank share price is in focus. Here’s why…
The story of Yes Bank’s journey is no less than a soap opera, comprising headwinds, family battles, tragic death, bad loans, and losses too.
The story of Yes Bank’s journey is no less than a soap opera, comprising headwinds, family battles, tragic death, bad loans, and losses too.
The private lender has consistently been part of headlines since RBI imposed a 30 days moratoriumin 2020.
The private lender has consistently been part of headlines since RBI imposed a 30 days moratoriumin 2020.
Since then, many changes have occurred in the company’s internal core and since State Bank of India bought a 49% stake in the lender.
“The real glory is being knocked to your knees and thencoming back".
Yes Bank has proved this statement right. For the time being at least…
The share price of Yes Bank has risen by more than 11% in the past month.
Let’s dig a little deeper for the probable reasons.
#1 Good Quarterly Results
Yes Bank’s Q1 results came as surprise to investors.
The company’s net profit jumped by 50% to ₹3.1 bn which stood at ₹2.1 bn a year ago.
Net interest income (NII) for the quarter increased by 32% to ₹18 bn YoY.
The provisions of the bank are down by 62% on a YoY basis at ₹1.7 bn.
Asset quality improved. Gross non-performing assets as a ratio of advances fell to 13.4% for the quarter,from 13.9% in March 2022, which was15.6% a year ago.
According to reports, the bank has signed a binding term sheet with partner JC Flowers to form an asset reconstruction company (ARC)with the goal of selling a pool of nearly ₹480 bn in stressed assets.
Prashant Kumar, managing director and chief executive officer at Yes Bank also added that, once the deal is completed, Yes Bank's gross non-performing assets will drop to 1.5-2% from the current 13.4%.
It can be observed that the bank's balance sheet is now resilient enough to navigate the volatile interest rate environment. It’s on track to meet its financial year 2022-23 and medium-term guidance and objectives.
Yes Bank is also one of those companies which turned profitable in 2022.
Have a look at the progressing financial numbers of Yes Bank.
Let’s have a look at Yes Bank’s share price performance in 2022.
#2 Sectoral Effect
Amid this year’s volatility, where the benchmark BSE Sensex is down by 5% in 2022 so far, the BSE Banking index has gained over 2%.
And in the past month, the index is up more than 8% whereas the Sensex is up by 5%.
Since the beginning of 2022, some key banking stocks like Bank of Baroda are up more than 30-40%.
Analysts refer to the banking sector as the “mother sector" because good performance of banks indicates good times for the economy. It’s hit hard when the economy performs poorly.
Banks benefit from rising interest rates because their net interest margin expands naturally while their costs remain stable in the short term.
So far, this has helped banks outperform and deliver handsome returns to investors.
Let’s have a look at the top public and private sector banks and how have they performed last month.
Last week, IndusInd Bank reported good results owing to which it rallied 10%.
We reached out to Tanushree Banerjee, Co-head of research at Equitymaster and lead banking sector analysis on what she had to say.
Here’s Tanushree:
IndusInd Bank's results are reflective of a trend that may be seen across the banking sector in the next couple of quarters.
Strong credit growth along with rise in lending rates have come at a time when NPA levels have moderated, and treasury incomes are high.
Therefore, higher than expected profit growth is given in the near term. Over time once deposit rates also catch up with the lending rates, the lending margins may moderate.
In fact, Tanushree had predicted last month that the coming quarters for banking sector stocks will be good.
Read here editorial to know why: Bank Stocks in 2022 Mirror Warren Buffett's 1989 Wells Fargo Investment.
About Yes Bank
Incorporated on 2003, Yes Bank is a full-service commercial bank that offers banking solutions to retail, corporate, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs).
Yes Securities, the bank's wholly-owned subsidiary, conducts investment banking and brokerage business.
It offers a comprehensive banking experience through an extensive branch banking network of over 1,000 branches and 1,800 ATMs.
The past history of Yes Bank may not paint a good picture, but things are changing. It remains to be seen whether Yes Bank regains its glory once again, like how it performed in 2018.
Disclaimer:This article is for information purposes only. It is not a stock recommendation and should not be treated as such.
This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com