Why Yes Bank shares are up 20% in two days3 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 12:10 PM IST
- Yes Bank share price has given sideways trend breakout on chart pattern that signals further uptrend in this banking stock, believe experts
Yes Bank shares are in uptrend over past few says despite weakness on Dalal Street. After logging near 11 per cent rise on Friday deals, Yes Bank share price today opened with an upside gap and went on to hit 2-year high of ₹21.15 apiece levels, ascending near 20 per cent in last two trade sessions.