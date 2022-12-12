Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Why Yes Bank shares are up 20% in two days

Why Yes Bank shares are up 20% in two days

3 min read . 12:10 PM ISTAsit Manohar
Yes Bank share price may go up to 28 apiece levels after sustaining above 24 levels, say experts.

  • Yes Bank share price has given sideways trend breakout on chart pattern that signals further uptrend in this banking stock, believe experts

According to stock market experts, Yes Bank shares are rising after the private lender's disclosure on Friday where it informed Indian bourses about the positive developments in regard to fresh investments by Carlyle Group and Verventa Holdings Limited. They said that Yes Bank share price has given sideways trend breakout on chart pattern and it may go up to 28 apiece levels in short to medium term. They advised positional investors to maintain buy-on dips-strategy in the scrip till it is above 18 apiece levels.

Speaking on the reason for Yes Bank share price rally, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Yes Bank shares witnessed strong upside on Friday after the private lender informed Indian bourses about positive developments in regard to fresh investments by Carlyle Group and Verventa Holdings Limited. The private lender has claimed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given conditional approval to each investors with respect to the proposed acquisition by each of them of up to 9.99% of paid up share capital of the Yes Bank. This fundamentally strong news is expected to improve asset quality of the bank, which has attracted attraction of market bulls."

Yes Bank share price target

Advising positional investors to maintain 'buy on dips' strategy in regard to Yes Bank shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "Yes Bank shares have given sideways trend breakout at 18 apiece levels and it may go up to 24 and 28 levels in short and medium term. Those who have Yes Bank in their stock portfolio are advised to maintain trailing stop loss at 17 and keep on accumulating for 24 and 28 targets."

For those who want to buy Yes Bank stocks, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, "Yes Bank shares have already surged a lot. So, one should wait for the profit booking trigger and once it settles down above 18 levels, then only one can buy Yes Bank shares for 24 and 28 targets maintaining strict stop loss at 17 levels."

Yes Bank news that fueled stock price

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
