Why you should buy banking, IT share in recent stock market slump — explained

According to stock market experts, in current market slump, IT and banking stocks are expected to give long term investors an advantage of bargain buying. They said that IT stocks are already at discounted prices and in current sell off, slide in IT shares would be limited. They went on to add that neither India nor the US is facing any banking or property bubble. So, slide in banking stocks in current sell off is short term and once the market get stabilised, banking stocks are expected to bounce back strongly as fundamentals that fueled bank stocks in recent sessions are still intact. They said that FII inflows are returning to Indian markets and their investment pattern suggests that that they invest majority of their money in banking and IT services stocks.