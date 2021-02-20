Why your wild trading ideas feel so right

Why your wild trading ideas feel so right5 min read . 12:25 PM IST
- For investors, that ‘gut feeling’ can be more powerful than they realize. Here’s how to listen to your gut without being ruled by it
If only financial markets came with traffic signals: indisputable indicators of when it is safe to keep going, when you need to slow down, when you must stop. Imagine how much easier investing would be if you could rely on such green, yellow or red lights.
Unfortunately, these unambiguous signals don’t exist. Investors fill much of the absence with anecdotes and gut feelings, which can be more powerful than you realize. Such soft indicators can help you make hard decisions, but only if you rely on them in the right ways.
