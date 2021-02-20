Subscribe
In this photo provided by the New York Stock Exchange, trader Americo Brunetti, center, works on the floor, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. Stocks were slightly lower in early trading on Tuesday, after the major stock market indexes hit record highs the day before. Investors continue to keep their eyes on Washington, where it appears Democrats plan to move ahead without Republican help on a major stimulus bill for the economy. (Courtney Crow/New York Stock Exchange via AP)

Why your wild trading ideas feel so right

5 min read . 12:25 PM IST Jason Zweig, The Wall Street Journal

  • For investors, that ‘gut feeling’ can be more powerful than they realize. Here’s how to listen to your gut without being ruled by it

If only financial markets came with traffic signals: indisputable indicators of when it is safe to keep going, when you need to slow down, when you must stop. Imagine how much easier investing would be if you could rely on such green, yellow or red lights.

Unfortunately, these unambiguous signals don’t exist. Investors fill much of the absence with anecdotes and gut feelings, which can be more powerful than you realize. Such soft indicators can help you make hard decisions, but only if you rely on them in the right ways.

