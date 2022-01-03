Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath on Monday expressed concerns over mandatory physical delivery for stock options and the removal of "Do not Exercise" (DNE) facility for options (especially buy options).

Kamath, who is known for sharing stock market educational information on social media platforms, said the risk of huge losses has gone up significantly if "Out of The Money" (OTM) options become "In The Money" options and there is no liquidity to exit.

Stock futures and options in India were cash settled until October 2019, and since then, compulsory physical delivery on expiry was introduced.

So if an investor hold a stock future or a stock option contract that expires in the money on expiry day, he or she is required to give or take delivery of the entire contract value worth of the underlying stock.

The risks got heightened when exchanges published a circular in October 2021 discontinuing the DNE facility for CTM strikes (option strikes that are expiring close to market).

With the removal of the DNE facility, the risk that existed in terms of higher Security Transaction Tax (STT) now has shifted to the risk of customers ending up having to take or give delivery without sufficient funds or stocks in the account. When the DNE facility was introduced, stock options were cash-settled, so while it was fair to remove it considering STT wasn’t an issue anymore, but maybe the risk of physical delivery with the removal of the DNE facility wasn’t taken into consideration.

Kamath shared a blog post highlighting the risks in physical delivery of stock options which read, "since the risk goes up with respect to the client not having enough cash to take delivery or stock to give delivery, the margins required to hold a future or short option position goes up as we get closer to expiry."

"The risk though comes from out of the money options that suddenly turn in the money on the last day of expiry. No additional margins are blocked for OTM options in the expiry week, and when it suddenly turns in the money, a customer with small amounts of premium and no margin can get assigned to give or take large delivery positions, causing significant risk to the trader and the brokerage firm," it said.

The blog post has also argued for reinstating the DNE facility.

"While some have claimed that it hurts option writers, it doesn’t. If anything, option writers tend to gain from the additional premium when a just in the money or CTM option contract expires worthless. It is maybe a good idea to extend DNE beyond the CTM contracts as well. As long as the buyer of the option thinks that the cost of taking or giving delivery is higher than the premium, it is good to give the DNE facility to not exercise and not force the option buyer to take large risks and losses."

