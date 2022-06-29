Why Zomato share price has been falling

These days, a lot is being spoken about valuing the so call 'new generation business' which have been in existence for barely a decade. The street is divided on what valuation methods to assign to them. They have carved out an industry in itself - Platform Business. Take Zomato for example. Its IPO is currently open for subscription. The management of Zomato acknowledges the fact that discounts are an important part of the business strategy and is likely to continue. The naysayers have their arguments ready. How can a loss-making business with no time line for profit, be valued? Also isn't it magical that Zomato's valuations have gone up 75% in 4 months from $5.2 bn to $9 bn i.e. the IPO valuation.