Zomato shares fall over 12% in 5 days. Should you buy?

“The sharp correction witnessed in the recently listed Internet and tech stocks like Zomato are driven primarily by more than 10% correction in Nasdaq over the last month. With an increase in interest rates, tech investors seem to be taking money off the table for the time being. With all technical indicators flashing red we do not see any sharp rebound in tech stocks," said Abhay Agarwal, Founder and fund manager at Piper Serica, SEBI Regd. PMS.