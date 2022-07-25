Why Zomato shares plunged to all-time low today2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 10:01 AM IST
- Zomato share price is under heavy sell-off pressure as one year lock-in for near 78 per cent paid up capital of the food chain platform ends today
Listen to this article
Zomato share price today tumbled by over 11 per cent in early morning deals as one year lock-in for promoters, shareholders, employees and other has ended today. The food chain platform's total paid up capital of the one year overhang is around 78 per cent and market experts were expecting Zomato shares to witness sell-off pressure this week. The public issue of Zomato Limited was listed on BSE and NSE on 23rd July 2021.