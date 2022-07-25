Why Zomato shares plunged to all-time low today

“The stock is expected to remain bears' favourite sell on rise for short to medium term as the stock was offered at ₹76 per equity share in the primary markets around a year ago. So, after the end of one year lock-in for Zomato shareholders, who constitute around 78 per cent of total paid up capital of the company, would look to exit on every bounce in the stock, especially when it would come around its offered price of ₹76 apiece levels," said Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities.