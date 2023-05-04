Why's Brightcom stock price hit upper circuit today?1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 09:59 AM IST
Brightcom share price: The stock was locked at 5% upper circuit limit after it opened at the intraday high of ₹10.72 per share on the BSE.
Shares of Brightcom Group Ltd on Thursday hit the upper limit circuit in the early trade for the third straight session this week.
