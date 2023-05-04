Hello User
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Why's Brightcom stock price hit upper circuit today?

1 min read . 09:59 AM IST Livemint
Brightcom Group - In the last three trading sessions the stock is up by 15%.

Brightcom share price: The stock was locked at 5% upper circuit limit after it opened at the intraday high of 10.72 per share on the BSE.

Shares of Brightcom Group Ltd on Thursday hit the upper limit circuit in the early trade for the third straight session this week.

The stock has gained during the last three trading sessions as a result of the news that Dr Surabhi Sinha has been reappointed as a director for a further five years.

The stock was locked at 5% upper circuit limit after it opened at the intraday high of 10.72 per share on the BSE.

In the last three trading sessions the stock is up by 15%.

The stock on Friday, April 28, touched a 52-week low 9.27, and ended at 9.35, down 5%.

The company stated in an exchange filing that Dr Surabhi Sinha's re-appointment as an ‘Additional Director in the category of Non-Executive - Independent Director’ of the company for a period of five years beginning on February 12, 2023, is subject to approval by the Company's shareholders through a special resolution at the upcoming General body Meeting of the Company's members.

The tenure of Sinha ended on February 12, 2023. Furthermore, the company stated that Sinha was unrelated to any of its directors.

“We confirm that Dr Surabhi Sinha is not debarred from holding the office of Director of the Company, by virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority," added the company in its exchange filing.

During today's session, the stock was trading at high day volume of 47.3 million. However, the stock price has fallen 86.5% and underperformed its sector by 76.9% in the past year.

 

Since the ad-tech company received a show cause notice from the markets regulator SEBI, shares of Brightcom Group have been under pressure. Additionally, it raised questions and made observations about the company's shareholding pattern's irregular and inaccurate filing. According to SEBI, the numbers were incorrectly recorded, which was against the rules.

Shankar Sharma, a seasoned Dalal Street investor, supports Brightcom Group by holding 2.5 million equity shares, or 1.24 percent of the company. His present value in Brightcom Group is Rs. 24.32 crore.

 

 

 

 

