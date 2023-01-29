Will Adani stocks escape bears this week? ₹20,000 cr FPO, Hindenburg case in focus5 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 02:23 PM IST
- Adani's FPO alongside its actions against Hindenburg are some of the key factors that will influence its listed stocks on market bourses in the week ahead.
The overwrought selling in Adani stocks last week dragged the broader market. January 27th turned into a black Friday for the billionaire Gautam Adani-backed group's seven listed stocks, which were battered to the point majority of them froze to their lower circuits. While some of them nosedived into double-digit drops. The losses were overwhelming. Also, the ₹20,000 crore worth follow-on public offer (FPO) faced the heat of an amassed selloff. All because of a research report by a US-based firm accusing Adani over stock manipulation and fraud schemes. Adani's FPO alongside its actions against Hindenburg are some of the key factors that will influence its listed stocks on market bourses in the week ahead.
