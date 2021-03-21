Will assembly elections matter for stock markets?

As the assembly elections for four states and one territory draw closer, the markets are expected to be volatile. While current assembly election account for 21% of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) with similar share in the number of seats in Parliament, it indicates electoral significance but analysts do not yet expect it to bring any major economic policy disruption.

Assembly elections for four states and one union territory (UT) is scheduled between 27 March and 29 April while results will be declared on 2 May. Of all the states and UT going to polls, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is the ruling government in Assam, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) in Puducherry, and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in West Bengal, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu and Left Front in Kerala.

“While there are state-specific differences, major promises by key parties in these elections have hovered around job creation, relief measures/allowances to alleviate the impact of Covid-19, lower tax on fuel, expansion of religious tourism, etc. There is sharp focus on expenditure by states with elections in the near future," said Arshad Perwez, Aishwarya Pratik Sonker, Harshita Kain, analysts, JM Financial Institutional Securities in a note on 17 March.

Consequently, going forward, they expect robust spending in North Indian states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab which could benefit key infrastructure/construction related players in the regions. “Markets however are likely to be driven by the outlook on earnings, covid-19 vaccination and the trend in bond yields amid rising inflation expectations," they said.

Among states, the most keenly watched elections would be in West Bengal. A win for the BJP (first time ever) would further strengthen ruling party's presence in East India, while a weak performance would boost AITC’s stature among the opposition parties.

The election result in Assam will be watched out particularly for microfinance segment. Recently, Assam implemented that Assam Microfinance Bill which included multiple restrictions on microfinance operations, and progress on the bill post elections would be a key monitorable, said analysts.

“Our interactions with local policymakers indicate that while these could impact micro-finance growth in the medium term, collection efficiency is likely to normalise after the elections (it has already reached Nov-Dec 20 levels of over 70%) and would improve from the sudden decline seen in January. For West Bengal, collections continue to trend a tad better than Q3FY21 levels despite elections coming up," said JM Financial.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, early delinquencies in MFI flowed into later delinquency buckets and the stress is sharpest in West Bengal and Assam. “Portfolio at risk (PAR) has still not normalized suggesting weak earnings performance in the near term. With elections in a few states, full normalcy appears to be sometime away," Kotak Institutional Equities said.

As per JM Financial estimates, states with upcoming elections have seen healthy growth in expenditure in the fiscal till December. The election bound states have recorded expenditure growth of 5% year-on-year versus aggregate decline of 2.4% for the 16 large states. “Going forward, we expect a sharp and steady spending improvement across states in FY22, as our initial analysis of the state budget highlights. Among the states, we believe, North Indian states could see robust spending in the next year and is aligned to the election schedule going ahead," analysts at JM Financial said.

According to analysts at Nomura, the upcoming assembly election may also be a trigger for the pace of covid cases picking up. “However, in our view, this threatens near-term normality equilibrium, rather than triggering more serious economic damage. The situation is buffeted by the improving pace of vaccinations (1.5% of population covered so far), and second waves have typically been less economically disruptive," Nomura said.

Medium-term tailwinds from the lagged impact of easy financial conditions, front-loaded fiscal activism, strong global growth and the ‘vaccine pivot’ point should support real GDP growth of 13.5% YoY in FY22, according to Nomura.

