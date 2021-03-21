Will assembly elections matter for stock markets?

As per JM Financial estimates, states with upcoming elections have seen healthy growth in expenditure in the fiscal till December. The election bound states have recorded expenditure growth of 5% year-on-year versus aggregate decline of 2.4% for the 16 large states. “Going forward, we expect a sharp and steady spending improvement across states in FY22, as our initial analysis of the state budget highlights. Among the states, we believe, North Indian states could see robust spending in the next year and is aligned to the election schedule going ahead," analysts at JM Financial said.