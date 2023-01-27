Will Hindenburg Research report impact Adani Enterprises FPO?

Suggesting investors to look for long term instead of short term triggers, Sandeep Pandey, Former Deputy Vice President at HDFC Bank Ltd said, "Adani group stocks have remained a poster boy of the Indian stock market rally in post-Covid times. So, they are in overbought condition without any doubt and hence Adani group stocks are vulnerable to any short term trigger (either positive or negative). An investor needs to look at current Hindenburg Research report on Adani group stocks from the same angle. The short seller has alleged concern over debt position of the Adani group companies and hence panic selling has triggered. So, I am expecting Indian market regulator SEBI to play a big role in current bloodbath on Dalal Street. I believe that once SEBI cones forward, which looks obvious after the panic selling, there would be strong bounce back in Adani group stocks. So, FPO investors are advised to wait and see how long this panic selling continues and how long the market regulator takes to react on this Hindenburg Research report."